5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Aim for Inbox Zero

For some of us, leaving outstanding email messages bolded and unread can be stressful. Personally, I often feel a need to keep my inbox as tidy as possible by reading—and responding—to emails ASAP.

However, I’ve learned that while this practice of writing back quickly might make me feel productive, in the sense that I’m getting stuff done, it might be better in the long run to take pause when it comes to my email—and leave some unread messages for the next morning, or take a couple hours to think before firing off a response.

Here’s how slowing down over email can help you mentally—and professionally.

If you stop what you’re doing to check email every time you get a ping, you’ll break concentration pretty frequently. While you may think you’re a good multi-tasker, fact is that only 2% of people actually are. So, instead, close your browser when you’re working on something that requires your full attention and decide that you’ll reopen it periodically (perhaps on the hour or half-hour) during scheduled breaks.

Nothing looks sloppier than an email with typos. If you work too quickly, you’ll likely misspell words, miss words, or make weird formatting errors that could have been avoided if you had just take a bit more time to write out your message and read it over before hitting send. (If you need further proof that proofreading is essential, take a look at BuzzFeed’s hilarious, but cautionary, reasons you should always, always, always read over your work.)

Sometimes, you might receive an email that makes your chest pound, or even, pardon the cliché, your blood boil. We often take things personally when they likely aren’t personal at all, or might feel the need to make things personal as a way of defending ourselves. But firing off an angry email won’t help you in the long-run.

If you find yourself in the situation, Forbes.com writer Travis Bradberry advises typing out the email you’d like to send—but saving it in your drafts. “Come back to it later when you’ve cooled down,” he writes. “By then you’ll be rational enough to edit the message and pare down the parts that burn, or—even better—rewrite the kind of message that you want to be remembered by.”