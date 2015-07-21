These 10 Movies Just May Be The Most Beautiful Ever

As we’ve mentioned before , Wes Anderson’s meticulous attention to detail, dollhouse-like set design, and fondness for centering make for some of the most easy-on-the-eyes movies. Even Anderson’s work didn’t make the cut, however, in a new video essay on the most beautiful films of all time.

The 10-minute treatise from Cinefix offers a well-considered collection of films, drawing from a wide variety of styles and eras. Black-and-white picks like Manhattan and, duh, Citizen Kane, sit alongside midcentury epics like Lawrence of Arabia and modern curiosities like Tarsem Singh’s immaculate, impenetrable The Fall, and Russian Ark, which unfolds in a single, uncut steadicam shot filmed in the Russian Heritage museum.

Creator Clint Gage singles out cinematographers like Vittorio Storaro in detailing his reasons for choosing each pick, beyond mere aesthetic preference. He also supports these choices by weaving in fascinating stories about how the filmmakers achieved their visions, especially the eccentric Terrence Malick, who apparently shot Tree of Life only in natural light. Finally, Gage also helpfully explains why some other films didn’t quite make the list, so that when viewers say, “Um, hello? What about Amelie?” they already have an answer.

Below is a list of the 10 most beautiful movies, according to Cinefix: