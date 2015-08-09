From Converse To Kanye: See The Rise Of Sneaker Culture From 1917 To Now

“The sneaker is the most baroque item of dress in a man’s attire,” says shoe expert Elizabeth Semmelhack, and she should know. Senior curator of Toronto’s BATA Shoe Museum, she put together the Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture picture book and traveling exhibition (through October 4 at the Brooklyn Museum) to celebrate the evolution of the athletic shoe from canvas high top to high-fashion status symbol that generates $55 billion a year in worldwide revenue.

The exhibit isn’t the only showcase of sports shoes and the people who love them: a new documentary Sneakerheadz, which opened last week in New York and Los Angeles, explores a subculture of cool hunters who regard mint-condition sneakers as objects of collectible lust. Hard core devotees camp out on sidewalks for days to get first crack at prestige products like the Air Jordan Retro 11 Gamma, which triggered riots last year when it hit stores.

Semmelhack became fascinated with sneakers after spending 15 years studying high heeled shoes. She says, “High heels and sneakers are both ubiquitous, yet we don’t often ask ourselves ‘How is it that we have such emotional reactions to this kind of footwear?’ I decided to apply my scholarly questions to sneakers and see if I could unravel their history.”

Check out the gallery above to see how sports shoes have evolved. Read on to find out how a New England galoshes company, Depression-era thieves, two feuding German brothers, one Washington State track coach, a prodigiously talented basketball player and three rappers transformed the humble sneaker into a global menswear juggernaut.

One key takeaway Semmelhack uncovered in her sneaker research: shoes come pre-loaded with an entire array of cultural values. “People find meaning in sneakers, so their choices are driven by brand identity,” she says. “The original Chuck Taylor All-Stars shoe from Converse is associated with ideas of anti-fashion, alternative culture, authenticity and nostalgia, so those ideas are related to that brand.” In contrast, she says, “The Air Jordan is very much about the next thing, the newest thing. So you see two different types of sneakers–Air Jordan versus the Converse–conveying completely different values in terms of what the wearer wants to express about themselves.”

Photo: Courtesy American Federation of Arts, Bata Shoe Museum

Sneaker companies pioneered the concept of celebrity endorsement and continue to capitalize on fame-based marketing. “Branding really took off during the post World War I era when shoe companies promote this idea of ‘You need to wear this sneaker and not that sneaker.’ As advertising starts to feed into Hollywood-driven ideas of celebrity, you see Converse using basketball player/coach Chuck Taylor to differentiate itself from competitors.”

By mid-century, the shoe company itself emerges as a self-designated commodifier of cool. “When Adidas came out in 1950 with the three stripes on the side of their shoes, that became a central aspect of their design,” Semmelhack says. “Then of course, Nike’s swoosh become absolutely integral to the aesthetic of the shoes they created. It would seem very out of place if you had the Levi’s logo taking up an entire leg of the jean, but Nike comes out with a swoosh that takes up the entire side of their shoe. Sneakers emerge at the forefront of this kind of visual marketing.”