Coca-Cola and JetBlue Share A Campaign (And A Coke)

In the latest Coca-Cola “Share a Coke” venture, generosity is rewarded with more than a warm feeling. The soft-drink maker partnered with JetBlue for a stunt at New York’s Penn Station, rewarding sharers with the gift of travel.

The two brands set up a vending machine in the middle of the station and dished out two Coca-Colas to anyone who ordered one, while signs encouraged folks to give the second one away.

And those who did were captured on camera (including obligatory confused looks), until a JetBlue crew member approaches, telling them that for their act of generosity they would get two round-trip tickets. The machine itself dished out 150 transactions (or 300 bottles of Coke), and according to the company approximately 70% of people gave that second bottle to a stranger (presumably, at least some of the others who walked away with their Cokes also shared them out of sight of the agency’s cameras).





It’s not the first time the soft-drink brand has partnered with an airliner to give away free trips. Last year, Coke paired with Canada’s WestJet, (also known for gifting unsuspecting people) encouraging passengers to create custom cans for friends and family. Those who did, got a free plane ticket, with the barcode printed on the side of the can.