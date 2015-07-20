See The Evolution Of The Batman From The 1940s To “Batman V. Superman” In This Supercut





It’s been 76 years since his first appearance as a comic book character, but Batman’s actually not much younger as a screen presence, as this supercut from Swedish video magazine MVOD reminds us. In the three-and-a-half-minute clip, the evolution of Batman’s visual identity is traced from his earliest appearances as part of the 1943 Columbia Pictures Batman serial–which introduced the Batcave to the Batman mythology–to the 1949 sequel, Batman and Robin, which had both fewer innovations and fewer anti-German/Japanese slurs. From there, it goes through the 1966 version of the character with Adam West, on to the Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher/bat-nipples phase, eventually culminating in the Christopher Nolan-and-Christian Bale gloomfests, before closing with a tease of Bat Affleck in next year’s Dawn of Justice, in which Batman is reinterpreted as a distinguished gentleman in his early forties who likes to mope around and threaten super-powered aliens for fun. Still, while opinions about the potential for Batman v. Superman vary wildly on the Internet, it’ll probably beat the ’40s serials, so let’s give credit to the supercut for helpfully lowering the bar.