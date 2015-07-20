Hear How The Same Song Can Sound Totally Different In Various Places

You sing in the shower, you sound like Beyoncé. You sing in the car, you sound like, well, not Beyoncé. Why? Reverb has something to do with it.
Video production company Touché Videoproduktion recently released “The Wikisinger,” an exploration of sound reverberation featuring singer Joachim Müllner displaying his vocal chops in 15 different locations.
Müllner sings the same song but it sounds drastically different depending on where he’s belting it out. Touché Videoproduktion tried a similar experiment a few months ago with their video “The Wikidrummer.”