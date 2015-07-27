Why An Open-Minded Work Culture Matters

Many years ago I played on a school soccer team. We’d spend most mornings in class and most afternoons and nights traveling to matches against other schools in the area. We were forced to work together and accept each other’s differences in order to advance in regional tournaments.

Years later, I joined an after-work social soccer league that paired me with other professionals around the city. We’d been put together at random, but we still had to work together for the next 12 weeks as a cohesive unit. Yet during that time, we never came together like we hoped. We lost most of our games and got frustrated with each other, and some players even quit before the season ended.

I never thought to compare these two experiences until I started working for a marketing team that shared many of the qualities of my school league. And what’s clear to me now is that how well we knew each other off the field impacted how well we played on it.

Cohesiveness in the workplace starts with an open and honest accounting of every player’s strengths and differences.

We spend a lot of our time with our colleagues, working toward a set of goals we can only achieve through teamwork. Still, few of us know our co-workers beyond the hints they give during office hours. We don’t usually have a clear understanding of their backgrounds, beliefs, struggles, families, friends, significant others, etc.

Despite all that missing context, there are professional teams that learn to gel. Cohesiveness in the workplace starts with an open and honest accounting of every player’s strengths and differences. Here are a few steps in that direction teams can take.

It took me a while to come out as a gay man to my family and friends. Not because they wouldn’t accept me, but because I hadn’t yet accepted myself. This fear of personal failure followed me through college and into my first few jobs. I remember the first time I acknowledged my orientation in the office and how my colleagues reacted to this admission. I never looked back.

There’s a certain sense of security every workplace needs to provide employees to empower them to be the best versions of themselves. Recently, LGBT Americans have seen their rights protected under new legislation, signaling that society has—slowly—become more tolerant, an impression that new research backs up.