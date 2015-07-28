How To Use Props To Make Your Presentation More Powerful

Bill Gates was in the middle of making a passionate plea for malaria relief in a 2009 TED Talk before an audience in Long Beach, California, when he did something shocking.

He reached for a jar, unscrewed the lid, and released a cloud of mosquitos into the room, saying: “Not only poor people should experience this.”

There was some nervous laughter, but probably more than a few audience members’ hearts stopped cold for a second. Of course, the mosquitos weren’t carrying malaria, but Gates gave everyone an abrupt sense of the fear the disease still inspires. He also gave a prime example of how the right prop at the right time can be tremendously effective.

If you want to drive your messages home with that degree of long-term impact in your next presentation, you should consider finding a compelling prop.

One advantage of using props is that they can distill your message into memorable images. Just like the Bohr Model helped you understand atoms in chemistry class, physical representations of an abstract idea can help your listeners wrap their minds around it.

I use props to explain speaking concepts in my Leadership Speaking Bootcamp program. To illustrate intensity, for instance, I pass out wooden blocks and ask participants to hit them together softly, noting how their bodies feel. Then, I tell them to slam the blocks together with more force and note the difference. That’s what intensity feels like—and it’s a much more powerful demonstration than just reading the definition of the word on a PowerPoint slide.

When you want to cut through distractions and keep your audience laser-focused on your main message, you can increase your impact by using the right prop.