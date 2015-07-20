This Is One Oozing, Swollen, Outdoor Anti-STD Campaign

Omaha, Nebraska, isn’t messing around when it comes to STDs. The city launched an anti-STD awareness campaign earlier in the spring that was specifically designed to get attention on an issue that people prefer to avoid having to think about. That campaign included outdoor ads and storefronts converted to fake businesses like the “Chlamydia Management Group” and “Estacion de Gonorrhea.” And now–since apparently that wasn’t gross enough–the campaign has launched new billboards promoting the GetCheckedOmaha.com campaign.





The latest installment in the campaign involves billboards with yucky twists on sappy slogans like “His And Herpes,” “Ignorance Is Blisters,” and “What’s The Warts That Could Happen?” But to up the gross factor way past eleven, the text on the billboards is constructed to look like the blistered skin of someone with an untreated STD: sore, red, and peeling, with hair, moles, and tattoos adding even more authenticity to the image. It’s not much fun to look at, even from the safety and distance of a computer screen, so it’s probably even less great when it’s 22 feet across on a billboard overlooking I-80. Still, if it gets some young Nebraskans to make STD awareness a part of their sexual health practice, it’ll probably be worth it–so long as the billboards don’t start oozing on anybody.