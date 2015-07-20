Neil deGrasse Tyson Gives You “A Brief History Of Everything” In Under 9 Minutes

“We are not simply in the universe, we are part of it. We are born from it. One might even say, we’ve been empowered by the universe to figure itself out–and we’ve only just begun.” — Neil deGrasse Tyson

For all the technological advancements we’ve made, space remains one of the biggest question marks of our time. Capturing clear images of Pluto is certainly a notable feat, but what do we really know beyond our own galaxy? Or deeper still, what do we know about how this galaxy and galaxies beyond were formed in the first place?





Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down the complicated science of how we came to be in YouTube channel MinutePhysics’s latest video.