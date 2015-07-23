How To Dramatically Improve Your Memory

Ever wandered into a store and quickly realized you’ve forgotten what you need? Or been introduced to someone and forget their name by the time they walk away?

Don’t worry; you’re not alone. A 2007 survey conducted at Trinity College in Dublin found that one-third of British people under age 30 can’t even remember their own phone numbers. Although this forgetfulness happens to the best of us, if you’re one to blame your “bad memory,” you should know that your refusal to train your memory is the reason it’s gone awry.

In his book, How to Develop A Super Power Memory, memory training specialist Harry Lorayne says “there is no such thing as a bad memory” and that “there are only trained and untrained memories.” Although there are a number of science-backed strategies when it comes to making connections and enhancing your memory, when you really think about the underpinnings of a strong memory, it has everything to do with creativity.

Learning, memory, and creativity are the same fundamental processes directed with a different focus.

Basically, saying that you have a bad memory is like saying you’re not creative.

In the book Moonwalking With Einstein, author Joshua Foer (also a record-holding memory champion) writes about his quest to improve his own memory by studying “mental athletes.” At one point, he writes about Tony Buzan, an educational consultant, who says the following about memory:

In our gross misunderstanding of the function of memory, we thought that memory was operated primarily by rote. In other words, you rammed it in until your head was stuffed with facts. What was not realized is that memory is primarily an imaginative process. In fact, learning, memory, and creativity are the same fundamental processes directed with a different focus.

If your ability to remember something and create something both rely on your ability to associate information with meaning, then the two use the same part of your brain. Think about it this way, what is the best way to remember someone’s name? We’re often told to use mnemonics to memorize larger pieces of information, such as a verse, a formula, a list, or a name.

But to enhance your memory, instead of coming up with devices that have no association in your brain, pretend you’re working on a creative project and come up with a story about the names, list, or whatever it is you’re trying to remember. These exercises might sound ridiculous and time-consuming, but they actually train the brain to get better. Like every other function in your body, the brain is no different when it comes to training to get stronger and healthier.