Watch Comedian Lee Nelson Make It Rain On FIFA President Sepp Blatter

After the U.S. Justice Department issued a 47-count indictment against FIFA in May loaded with charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and racketeering , president Sepp Blatter announced his resignation. However, following decades of alleged corruption and scandals prior to the Justice Department’s investigation, some people aren’t willing to let Blatter off the hook so easy.

During a press conference today to discuss reforms within FIFA and to set a date for the election of a new president, comedian Lee Nelson (né Simon Brodkin) stormed the stage with a fistful of fake banknotes, shouted, “Sepp, this is for North Korea in 2026,” and made it rain.

But in one sense Blatter should actually be honored–he’s now part of an elite group of celebrities and athletes including Kanye West, Manchester City, and contestants on the X Factor who have been famously trolled by Nelson.