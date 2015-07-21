A Kids’ Shop Done Up Like A Gigantic Bead Maze

Branding a company isn’t child’s play, but sometimes the idea morphs into just that. Remember bead mazes? The Monterrey, Mexico–based design studio Anagrama had a little fun with the concept for the kids boutique Kindo. “It’s a classic and timeless toy,” Calila Baca, a designer on Anagrama’s architecture team, says. “Everyone can relate to this toy, from children to their grandparents. We represented it in a sculptural way to create a memorable retail experience.”





While click-happy Americans often veer toward online shopping, the experience of buying something in person is a celebrated affair in Mexico. So Kindo’s brick-and-mortar presence needed to pull out all the stops. “The toy is like a big knot without a clear path—everything is merged together,” Baca says about the inspiration. “We had to untangle that and tangle it again to create a functional form.” The galvanized-steel pipes are arranged in a way that won’t impede circulation while offering ample display space for the garments on sale.

Anagrama’s clients gave the studio carte blanche to mastermind the brand, starting with the name and going as detailed as the business cards. Playful shapes are emblazoned on all of the stationary, tags, gift boxes, and shopping bags. “Geometry represents the brand’s personality,” Daniela Garza, a partner at Anagrama, says. “We played with basic forms—circles, triangles, squares—because they allow for more dynamic interpretations. There’s a joyful, fun feeling throughout.”