You Will Not Believe How Seamlessly This Mashup Blends “Mad Max” With “Star Wars”

While Mad Max: Fury Road’s Imperator Furiosa certainly proved herself badass enough to take on the Galactic Empire, it wasn’t something many people thought they’d see any time soon. Those people were wrong.

A new video mashes up this summer’s hard-charging action epic with the most popular space movie the world has ever known, and it all hangs together shockingly well. It turns out the desert hellscape of Fury Road does not look so different from the sandy dune-garden, Tatooine, in the Star Wars universe. YouTuber Krishna Shenoi has created inventive cinematic mashups before, notably adding Superman in to save Sandra Bullock’s Gravity character, but his latest creation is his most ambitious yet. Shenoi uses whip-smart editing to mix in tie-fighters, lightsabers, and those iconic pew-pew sound effects into the carnage of Mad Max.





This fake trailer has the uncanny ability to make viewers want to watch both separate series over again, along with the proposed hypothetical hybrid of the two.