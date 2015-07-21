3-D Printing Goes Retro: This Mesmerizing, Analog Printer Squeezes Out Glitchy Clay Pots

Daniel De Bruin’s analog 3-D printer uses gravity to force clay through a syringe and onto a slowly-rotating disk. As the disk revolves, a bead of clay is squeezed into a spiral, building a cylindrical pot, one loop at a time.

The machine, hand-built from cogs, gears, and bicycle chains, uses a 33 pound weight to power everything, and the user has to lift the weight back to the top every ten minutes to keep things running.

“3-D printing allows me to create products more swiftly and more efficiently than ever,” says de Bruin on his website. “But these products don’t feel mine.”

The answer was to spend nine months and around $165 building what de Bruin calls “the world’s first mechanical 3-D printer.”

The device is as ingenious as it is mesmerising, and its nuts and bolts appearance belies a subtle complexity. Look a little closer and you’ll see a bent wire. This is what determines the shape of the pot. It’s the software of the machine, if you like. As the rotating plate descends, a guide rod follows the shape of the bent wire and moves the plate accordingly. It’s this semi-automatic aspect, where you could bend an old coat-hanger and have the machine print it into a clay pot, that might be the most appealing part.

“Because there is no external force involved like electricity, it’s still me that’s making the print,” says de Bruin. “Therefore I have a strong connection with the resulting products, these are not products of the machine but products of my hand.”