Your Creative Calendar: 73 Things To Do, See, And Hear This August

The Unauthorized Full House Story, August 22nd on Lifetime. You think you want to hate-watch this, but you just want to watch it. Give in. You’ll feel better.

Demetri Martin – Live (At the Time), August 14th on Netflix. The most succinct wordsmith in comedy today returns with his first Netflix special. Will he have a guitar in tow too? Time will tell.

Jay Pharoah – Can I Be Me?, August 1st on Showtime. The SNL impersonation ambassador also has jokes and now he has a venue in which to tell them.

HEALTH – Death Magic, out on August 7th. The latest from the noise-pop band leans heavier than ever on the pop.

Mac DeMarco – Another One, out on August 7th. The prolific one-man indie band offers his latest 2015 release–and also his phone number.

Blackalicious – Imani, Vol. 1, out on August 7th. Perhaps gassed by a Daniel Radcliffe karaoke job gone viral earlier this year, the West Coast rap duo return with their first album this decade.

Grace Potter – Midnight, out on August 21st. The roots-rocker ditches her back-up band, The Nocturnals, for the first time yet.

Angel Deradoorian – The Expanding Flower Planet, out on August 21st. The Brooklyn chanteuse from Dirty Projectors strikes out on her own, Grace Potter-style.

Carly Rae Jepsen – E·MO·TION, out on August 21st. Will this be the moment audiences accept Jepsen as more than just the “Call Me Maybe” lady? Anything is possible.

Method Man – The Meth Lab, out on August 21st. The Wu-Tang swordsman hasn’t had a hit in a while, though he did recently show up in Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck. Perhaps that small role reinvigorated the rapping vet.

The Sword – High Country, out on August 28th. The latest from the Texas metal lords will melt off your face.

Beach House – Depression Cherry, out on August 28th. Reportedly, this fifth album will feature a scaling back of the expansive sound this fundamentally languid band landed on when their last two albums catapulted them to larger venues.

Destroyer – Poison Season, out on August 28th. The Canadian power-poppers offer up a new set of tunes for fans of New Pornographers and beyond.

Foals – What Went Down, out on August 28th. The English indie rockers have more pep in their step now, if their first single is any indication.

Yo La Tengo – Stuff Like That There, out on August 28th. The long-running pride of Hoboken, these comedy-affiliated rockers got Jason Woliner to direct their latest video, a cover of “Friday I’m In Love.”