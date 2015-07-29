Why Metaphors Beat The Snot Out Of Facts When It Comes To Motivating Action

Metaphors have long permeated creative expression from cave paintings to commercials. And there’s a good reason that Geico is “So easy, a cavemen can do it,” Prudential gives you a “Piece of the Rock,” and Allstate’s “Good Hands” people help rid you of that bastard “Mayhem.” Science is proving that metaphors can have a huge impact on our decisions, even more than facts.

This happens because our neural circuits don’t clearly differentiate between the real and the metaphorical. Yale University psychologist John Bargh and Lawrence Williams of the University of Colorado did a remarkable experiment showing how this literal-metaphorical confusion covertly shapes our attitudes and opinions. Subjects met up with an experimenter who appeared to struggle while holding a handful of folders and a cup of coffee, a scenario that was actually part of the test design. Experimenters then asked subjects to assist them by holding a cup of either warm or iced coffee. Participants were then asked to read a description of a person and rate their attributes. Those that had held the warm cups were more likely to rate the person as having a warmer personality.

Further research by Bargh, MIT’s Joshua Ackerman and Harvard’s Christopher Nocera has corroborated that sitting in a hard seat can make you a hard-ass when buying a new car, or attaching your resume to a heavier clipboard can make your candidacy appear more serious. No wonder we speak of “solid” candidates, “hefty” sums and the “gravity” of a situation. We make meaning through metaphor.

And our external physical experiences are at work unconsciously priming our internal beliefs in a phenomenon that cognitive scientists call embodied cognition.

Similarly, a recent study by Stanford University psychologists demonstrated just how powerful a single word can be in influencing our actions provided that one word is a metaphor. Study subjects were read a description about rising crime rates in a fictitious city and then asked a series of questions about what actions they’d recommend to reduce crime. The objective of the research was to determine how the course of action varied depending upon whether or not the crime was described as a “beast” or a “virus.”

The researchers found that participants were about 20% more likely to recommend approaches based in law enforcement when framing rising crime rates as a “beast.” When crime was described as a “virus” they were more apt to suggest solutions relating to social reform, such as programs aimed at boosting economic growth or underperforming schools. The descriptions included troubling statistics, such as a jump in 10,000 crimes with murders going up from 330 to 500 in four years. When asked what motivated their decisions, subjects almost universally pointed to the facts with relatively few identifying the metaphor.

But they were wrong.