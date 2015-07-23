Overcoming Sophomore Entrepreneur Syndrome

Tien Tzuo had experienced large-scale success as the chief strategy officer of customer relationship management (CRM) software provider Salesforce. As its 11th employee, Tzuo had been instrumental in the rise of the company that broke new ground in technology.

“Salesforce’s vision in 1999 was to reinvent software using the Internet,” Tzuo says. “It used the cloud model and offered a new product—a subscription, pay-as-you-go model. That vision turned into a billion-dollar company in 10 years.”

When Tzuo left to launch the subscription billing software provider Zuora, he figured what worked before would produce the same results: “Rinse and repeat,” he says, but the reality was different. “Success comes from learning in specific situations; not blindly repeating the past.”

Unfortunately, it took two years for Tzuo to come to this conclusion. Zuora experienced success upfront, and customers embraced their product. Tzuo’s experience with Salesforce had been launching a product quickly and hiring salespeople quickly, too. He repeated this process with Zuora, quickly growing his company to 200 employees. After 12 quarters of consecutive revenue growth, however, Zuora hit a flat quarter. When churn was higher than new bookings, Tzuo realized there was a problem.

“We were starting to lose touch with our customers,” he says. “We had become more focused on the metrics that mattered to our departments than the ones that mattered to our customers. And because our product is complex, it was hard for any single employee to understand everything we do for any customer.”

Tien Tzuo Photo: via Zuora

Tzuo says his company’s processes touch people in all departments, from marketing to sales, customer acquisition to finance. “We realized that it wasn’t obvious how to bring customers on board,” he says. “The sales team knew how to sell, the implement team knew how to implement, and the support team knew how to support. Where we lost touch was in what we did for customers. The departments weren’t communicating, and customers were frustrated every time they had to explain their needs all over again.”