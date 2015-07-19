Beyond The Beer Ad: An Agency Brews Its Own Craft Beer

Agency 72andSunny’s 12-week creative residency program 72U is designed to offer students a new way of thinking, collaborating, and tackling modern communications problems and opportunities. And while beer has no doubt been an input in the program’s past work, this time it’s the product. The latest 72U class has gone beyond the agency’s traditional role creating ad campaigns for beer brands , and brewed up its own a limited edition batch of India pale ale.

Over a four-week period, the program’s seven-person team produced 20 gallons of “Yes&” IPA as well as the packaging for the 22-ounce bottles. The beer takes its name from the improv concept of building on progress with the response “yes and.” To reflect the collaborative creative process, the 72U team designed the beer’s label by laying out all the bottles on a canvas, which the students then painted as one large mural, ensuring each bottle was its own unique work of art, while still part of a collective art piece. The only problem was, they hated the end design. Instead of starting from scratch, the students decided to sand down the bottles just enough to obscure the original design, exposing splotches of color and adding new patterns, incorporating the initial flaws into the new design.