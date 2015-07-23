Why You Shouldn’t Force Yourself To Be A Morning Person

Harley Bauer always preferred to stay up late. Growing up in Smithtown, Long Island, his parents were always on his case to go to bed at a reasonable hour. In middle school, in high school, in college, he was a night owl: he just didn’t get tired until the wee hours, and preferred to rise late as well. “I didn’t have the need for Adderall,” he says of his college days (during a phone interview he elected to have just before midnight last Thursday). “I had that natural energy to stay up late.”

Many of us may have felt this through our youth, then found our ability to pull all-nighters (or, OK, even late-nighters) fading rapidly as we rounded 30. Not so for Bauer, who is about to turn 38. “I still find I have zero issues staying up late,” he says (admitting that being single and childless may offer him reserves of energy his married-with-children friends find tapped). Nor is he even a caffeine addict; he’ll have an iced coffee in the morning, but nothing past noon.

When he was 19, Bauer dropped out of school to head west and pursue an interest in entertainment. He wound up in William Morris’s famous mailroom, where he had to be in around 8:30 a.m. “It was rough, no doubt,” he recalls. “I’m just not a morning person, and I don’t function that well. No matter if I got three hours of sleep or 10 hours of sleep, if I wake up early, it’s the same effect.” He remained in entertainment for about eight years, gradually burning out on the long (and early) hours. Meanwhile, his brother and sister-in-law opened the first Crumbs Bake Shop in Manhattan. Bauer began helping out with PR and marketing, eventually becoming a partner in the company, while based in L.A.

Bauer seized the opportunity to alter his schedule. “One morning, I just wasn’t reachable. I put my phone off to the side. I was probably having a mental breakdown from overload of work. I didn’t look at my phone till 10 or 10:30 a.m., and I don’t know how many missed calls and emails I had.” By that time, it was 1:30 p.m. in New York, and when he got on the phone with his brother, the conversation may have been a bit heated. “It was a little hard for my brother at first” to come around to the idea that Bauer needed to alter his hours. “But he started to see it was for the better.”

So Bauer had the green light to start working atypical hours. He slowly adjusted them, gradually training those who worked with him to alter expectations of when he’d be available. On a typical day, he might wake up around 9 a.m., and simply loaf about: eating, reading, watching Jon Stewart. While others are commuting to work in their suits and ties, he’s lounging about in a T-shirt and sweats.

Then, around 10:30 or 11 a.m., he starts to rev up his day (now based in New York, he usually makes his way to the subway around that time). He’ll work till 6 or 7 p.m., then take a break: eating dinner, going out, socializing. Then by around 11 p.m., he hunkers down for what he calls his most productive time, working until as late as 2 a.m. (His back-of-envelope assessment is that about two-thirds of the best ideas he’s had in his working life have occurred in these late-night sessions.) Sometimes, he says, he has to “force” himself to go to bed by 3 a.m. He had to train colleagues to know that just because he sent an email at midnight didn’t mean he expected an answer right away: that was just when he sent emails.

He speaks about these hours the way many early risers—more common, it seems, among the entrepreneurial set, even though people with higher IQs tend to be night owls—speak about their 5 a.m.-8 a.m. period: as a haven of noiselessness. No emails, no calls, no tweets and posts and follows—and the serene feeling of being productive while everyone else is asleep.