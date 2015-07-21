Birchbox’s Strategy For Hooking Men On Grooming Supplies

For three years now, the brand has offered men a taste of grooming products like beard oil and face scrubs its monthly mail-delivery program, and just announced its plan to launch a Birchbox Man brick-and-mortar store in 2016. The question is: what will it take to get the average dude into a store that specializes in beauty products?

The answer, Brad Lande, the general manager of Birchbox Man, tells Fast Company, is to distract men with things that do make them comfortable: gadgets, virtual reality headsets, alcohol flasks. And when they feel like they are in safe, masculine territory, introduce them to things that they are less comfortable with, like facial peels and under-eye gel.

Brad Lande

These are lessons that Lande and the rest of the Birchbox Man team have learned through creating the monthly boxes for men. (Birchbox has over a million subscribers, Lande says, although he declined to say what the breakdown is between men’s and women’s boxes.) Birchbox sells the men’s box for $20 a month, which is double the price of the women’s box, primarily because it includes a full-size product that is completely unrelated to grooming. This might be a pair of headphones or a leather card case or a money clip. “Our hypothesis from the beginning was that the accessory or the gadget or the lifestyle product in the box was going to be a core part of his experience,” Lande says. “This was how we could introduce grooming into his life.”

In August, for instance, Birchbox Man is including a customized cardboard viewing kit much like Google Cardboard in every box that will allow customers to have an immersive virtual reality experience. Birchbox partnered with River Studios to create original, uber-manly content that they can access through an app. They’ll be able to experience driving a race car, surfing through the barrel of a wave, motorbiking on a dirt road, and riding a helicopter over a city.

By taking the focus away from beauty products, these lifestyle products give men something to talk to their friends about, Lande explains. “They help to introduce the conversation about Birchbox, because we knew that guys were not going to talk about shaving cream in the same way that women would talk about a new fragrance they just received.” Ultimately, men and women speak about beauty products very differently. While many women enjoy talking with their friends about the items they are using, most men tend to be much more private about their grooming routines. Birchbox needs to work extra hard to create a brand that makes skincare products just one component of a broader masculine lifestyle.

That said, Lande points out that a segment of the Birchbox Man consumer base is comfortable with grooming and enjoys talking about his skincare routine. “There are many guys who share what they receive in their box every month on Instagram,” he says. “But I wouldn’t say that this kind of social sharing is as core to the growth of the brand as it was for women.” The key is to create a brand that appeals to both the guy who has a medicine cabinet full of the latest anti-aging creams, as well as the guy who only owns shampoo and a bar of soap.