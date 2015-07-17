Fashion Meets Fizz: J.W. Anderson Designs Diet Coke’s New Bottle

Your entire outfit completely on point. Dialed. To the nines. You are modern style incarnate, like, straight for the pages of Vogue. Except, of course, for that fugly soda bottle in your hand that’s only there to feed your insatiable aspartame addiction.

Soon this dilemma will be all but solved. Irish designer J.W. Anderson is taking his vision to world of low calorie bubble water to design the newest incarnation of the Diet Coke bottle, to be released at the end of July.





It’s not the first time the brand has turned to the fashion world for some design inspiration, with past collaborators including Karl Lagerfeld, Jean-Paul Gaultier, and Marc Jacobs.





The new limited-edition aluminum bottles, whose design will be inspired by Anderson’s Fall/Winter 2015 collection, are part of Diet Coke’s “Regret Nothing” campaign and will mark the first time photography will be used on its bottles. A limited-edition collector’s box set featuring JW Anderson’s bottles and notebook will be available at UK retailer Harvey Nichols on August 17.