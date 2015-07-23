Why Cities Need More Technology To Improve Low-Income Citizens’ Lives

Cities are magnets for people more than ever, as they draw in those seeking new opportunities and greater access to jobs and education. Today, more than 54% of the world’s population live in urban areas, a level that observers expect will rise to 66% by 2050. In just a few decades, two out of every three people will live in cities.

The challenge for city leaders will be figuring out how to house, employ, transport, educate, and ensure access to opportunities for these growing populations.

This task has grown more complex as the rate of poverty and inequality in cities has increased along with population. Around the world, large cities are more unequal than their country’s population on average. Income inequality has increased in 94 of the United States’ 100 biggest metropolitan areas since 1994.

Technology presents perhaps one of the best tools for city innovators to help low-income citizens become more visible, empowered, and prosperous. By facilitating improved delivery of government services and increased access to opportunity, technology can offer tangible hope for the most disadvantaged. To date, most cities have not taken advantage of technology to reach low-income people. However, with their increased focus on innovation and civic tech, city governments are beginning to recognize the power of technology to improve broken systems and change lives.

Low-income populations must commute and work longer hours in order to make ends meet.

A key first step for leaders looking for new (and sometimes simpler, faster, and cheaper) ways to serve their citizens is to begin thinking of innovation as a process and an essential capability they wouldn’t want to govern without. The emergence of innovation teams (i-teams) around the world has responded to this growing demand. Bloomberg Philanthropies has pioneered i-teams to improve the capacity of city government to design and implement new approaches to city challenges. After a successful five-city pilot that addressed issues including murder reduction, economic development and customer service, fourteen additional cities in the United States and Israel launched i-teams last year.

Once a city commits to building this innovation infrastructure, it needs to explore how to use technology, plus the enormous amounts of civic data on hand, to address pressing problems affecting low-income people in their city. The Civic Tech and Data Collaborative, which recently launched in St. Louis and Boston, brings together civic “hackers,” data practitioners, community groups and government officials to those ends.

In St. Louis, the collaborative is working to make the local criminal justice system easier to navigate. The area’s court system uses ticketing to fund municipal operations, a practice that disproportionately affects lower-income black residents. The project aims to reduce the inconvenience for citizens to resolve tickets in order to prevent the failure to pay tickets from turning into more serious charges.