28 Of The Best “Clueless” Moments You Missed

Get ready to feel old in the best kind of way: Writer and director Amy Heckerling’s seminal teen rom-com Clueless turns 20 this week–and time has done nothing to diminish the film’s staying power. (Or entertainment value, as Cher Horowitz might put it.)

The quintessential ’90s fashion, a killer soundtrack, a stealthy smart script, and a cadre of quotable lines have found an immovable perch in pop culture that few other teen movies in its wake have accomplished, save for 2004’s Mean Girls. Like any movie that’s reached cult status, this is a movie that rewards repeat viewings, with visual and scripted Easter eggs galore. So press play on the Clueless soundtrack below, click through the slideshow above, and prepare to be awestruck at all the things you missed the first (or was that tenth?) time around.