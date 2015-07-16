Everyone, Totally Pause And Hear Why “Clueless” Still Matters–A Lot

It taught the world that many people are deeper than they first appear. That love is real. That everywhere you go has valet parking. And 20 years later, Clueless is still speaking to new generations, while cracking them up with too many great lines to repeat here. How? Why? Glad you asked because this week on #MostWonderful we’ve enlisted the help of nationally renowned Clueless scholar (yes, it’s a thing) Jane Chaney, author of As If!: The Oral History of Clueless to help us deconstruct the teen comedy’s incredible ability to keep resonating two decades later.