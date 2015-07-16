YouTube Growing Fast: Viewing Time Is Up 60% Since Last Year

YouTube is growing, and fast, Google said in its second-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

According to chief financial officer Ruth Porat, total watch time on YouTube is up more than 60% since the same quarter a year ago. And total YouTube mobile watch time more than doubled in the same period.

YouTube was particularly strong on mobile. As Google’s chief business officer Omid Kordestani put it, more people now watch YouTube on mobile devices than watch video on any U.S. cable network.

Additionally, the average mobile YouTube viewing session is now more than 40 minutes, up more than 50% year-over-year, Kordestani said.

All of this should help YouTube head Susan Wojcicki with her main goal as chief: growing YouTube into a dominant force in the video industry.

In the second quarter, Google reported revenues of $17.7 billion and revenue growth of 11% year-over-year.