How To Bridge The Gap Between Potential And Performance

It’s a paradox of modern times: Between internships and extracurricular activities, today’s recent grads have more experience, yet many employers feel like they aren’t prepared for office life. As many have said before, a college degree has become the new high-school diploma. This means that college hasn’t prepared students for the workplace as it was intended to. It’s the Young Employee Dilemma and it’s time to bridge the gap between potential and performance.

It takes experience to get experience, which means young professionals at their first jobs can end up feeling like the black sheep of the company. While they may have unmatched potential and a degree that possibly should have earned them a higher position, they’re not among your top performers. When employees have more energy than experience, I suggest you nurture them, leveraging the following four priorities:

I recognize you’ve got to generate revenue—or you’ll go out of business. You’ll gain an ally to increase profits, however, if you demonstrate you value your young professionals. They often feel their baby-boomer or generation-X boss doesn’t care about them personally. They feel they’re expendable—like just another “number” at the office. They’re not job hopping because they aren’t loyal. They are keeping their options open for other opportunities because they feel they may be let go at any moment.

If we want loyalty, we must model loyalty—and it must start with a culture of care and growth. Show that you want to invest in them and other young team members. When leadership genuinely cares about the personal life of team members, it shows young employees that their company is willing to go above and beyond to support them. And they want to return the favor.

Giving feedback—even difficult feedback—is possible when you position it in light of high expectations. Research shows that managers can furnish harsh feedback when it’s positioned this way: “I’m giving you this feedback because I have high expectations of you and I know you can reach them.” Suddenly, they don’t feel like a loser, but an achiever. You’re simply saying: I believe you are better than this.

If you want them to go the second mile, model it in your own life. If you want them to grow, you need to develop them. Like it or not, the companies that are finding and retaining the best young professionals are ones that assume the role of mentors. They believe in their young team members, allowing them to fail and cultivating resilience in them. Jobs become more than transactional, but transformational.

You already know this—but employers are crying out for fundamental skills in job candidates, like eye contact, positive attitudes, emotional intelligence, communication, and collaboration. Recent grads have been working on their GPA and hard skills—but haven’t taken courses in people skills. Employers today are more concerned with EQ than GPA. This means we must take time to mentor them, not just manage them. To earn a return on investment from younger staff, we have to actually make some investment. Instead of just giving them a task, also give them your time.