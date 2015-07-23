6 Traits Successful Entrepreneurs All Share

Entrepreneurs are the 21st century’s superheroes. They develop products that make our lives easier and better, create jobs, and inspire us to follow our dreams. But it can be hard getting past the mythology around successful entrepreneurs to see what traits they actually share. That’s where empirical evidence comes in handy. Here are six factors researchers say go into the entrepreneurial makeup.

Few top entrepreneurs were experts in their fields when they first launched their ventures. In fact, up to half of all startup founders knew nothing about what they were getting into. Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of the e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, falls into that camp. “I have never written one code,” he’s said, “Never made one sale to a customer.”

So if expertise isn’t essential for leaders like Ma, what is? According to Dr. J. Robert Baum, director of entrepreneurship research at the University of Maryland, one key factor is an “experience-based accumulation of skills and explicit knowledge, as well as the ability to apply that knowledge to solve every day problems.” In other words, know-how and common sense. Research suggests that although there are many kinds of intelligence that can determine success, practical intelligence is especially critical in the business world.

But being smart only goes so far. You also have to be willing to do some mischief. Researchers at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and the London School of Economics found that successful entrepreneurs have tended to get into trouble as teenagers. According to Ross Levine, who co-authored that study, many future business leaders were keen on “breaking the rules and taking things by force” in their youths.

For example, Dean Kamen, a successful entrepreneur with over 150 patents to his name, often challenged his teachers and refused to show them his math calculations because he didn’t see the point. That resistance to doing what you’re told seems to serve entrepreneurs well in challenging the status quo.

A knack for taking risks is a third factor. However, the Berkeley-LSE study found that entrepreneurs are driven less by their love of risk-taking than by aversion to losing. The researchers defined loss aversion as a fear of losing one’s salary and prestige at a full-time job. The larger the loss aversion, the more effort an entrepreneur will put into succeeding.

Entrepreneurs also share confidence in the face of risk, a trait that usually comes in two varieties—general and task-specific. A blend of the two is a strong indicator of entrepreneurial success, as business leaders need to be able to step into the unknown, believing they can turn an idea into something of widespread value despite the challenges that stand in their way.