Today in Tabs: Pluto’s All Right I Guess, But It’s No James Baldwin

Tired of languishing in actual fame and wealth, a voice of a generation Lena Dunham has finally made the move to where the real action isn’t: newsletters ! Dunham and Girls show runner Jenni Konner combined the words “letter” (news-) and “many” (the number of subscribers they aim to snare) and launched Lenny , a sort of Goop for people who need jumpsuits and abortions more than they need moisturizer and decorative candles. Lenny is beginning with a miniscule staff of only four full-time employees and a stable of freelancers, but may ramp up in the future to compete with much larger and better funded newsletters such as Today in Tabs and Everything Changes . Welcome to the field, Lenny! All 97 of us here at Allied Interglobal Tabs, Inc. are certainly pulling for you.

Ta-Nehisi Coates’s new book has continued to attract thoughtful responses, including one from Shani O. Hilton that takes him very lovingly to task for ignoring black womanhood in his exploration of black manhood. In The New Yorker, Brit Bennett replied that “books by black authors are always asked to be more representative than they ought to be,” which is such a finessed line that it would seem crude to even call it a clap back, although in a way it is. But then Freddie deBoer1 got involved, with a “review” that amounted to “I haven’t read the book, but Coates is no James Baldwin.” While this is deBoer’s standard “brave contrarian” schtick, it drew a fair amount of criticism, to which Freddie replied “if you’ve read less than 10 of James Baldwin’s books, you don’t get to lecture me about his relative merits,” (this in relation to, I remind you, his critique of a book he hasn’t read). But then Coates clapped back hard:



To his credit, I guess, deBoer apologized for his 2008 criticism of Coates and then did his “I’m just a man, standing in front of the internet, telling my personal truth” thing that he does when he’s been made to look like a fool again. In conclusion, what if we just stopped lionizing anyone as “the one essential writer on race,” or anything else?

Like all of us, I’ve been distracted from the cold empty void within myself by news from the cold empty void that surrounds us all: space! Here with a roundup of Pluto news is The Verge science editor and friend of Tabs Liz Lopatto!

Maureen O’Connor launched a surprisingly etymological debate about male ejaculate. White people: Detroit is not there to save you, says Aaron Foley. “Drone firing handgun” is, tragically, not a handgun that fires drones but just a quadcopter with a gun strapped to it because there is no idea too stupid for some people to try. Here’s a 1.6 terabyte Darknet markets archive for research or doxing or whatever your dreams can make real! echo-chamber.js finally solved comments. Despair at the unholy Egg Master. “Where have all the manly journalists gone?” whines bikeless racist tool. Elspeth Reeve answers convincingly: “it me.” Congrats to Man Men and Transgender on your Emmy noms! Meanwhile, in Canada, someone keeps shaving this cat. It is causing me genuine physical pain not to make the obvious jokes right now, I hope you all appreciate it.

