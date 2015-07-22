Are Anonymous Job Postings The Future Of Hiring?

There’s a certain freedom people experience when they’re sure no one will be able to identify them. Free to become trolls posting ugly sentiments they wouldn’t have the courage to say to someone’s face. Or to use the cloak of anonymity as a way to make long-held wishes known.

Poachable has built a business on the latter premise. The year-old recruiting platform targets “passive candidates”—those who already have a job—to get them to post what it would take to get them to move.

Poachable’s marketplace allows companies to “poach” new employees based on their personal requirements (think: salary, location, benefits) candidates submit privately. Then they can discretely review a list of best matches generated based on those requirements. If they like what they see in the potential employer, they can say “maybe” and wait to hear if the company is equally interested in them. All without sending a single résumé and avoiding the always-awkward salary discussion altogether. As such, Poachable levels the playing field for companies to compete for skilled workers, although the startup has already placed candidates at Amazon, eBay, Toyota, and IBM among hundreds of others.

The side benefit to aggregating all of this anonymous, yet very personal, information is that it created a huge data pool that reveals just what factors are important to today’s job seekers. Last month, Poachable surveyed 5,000 of its newest members to find out what they were looking for in their next employer. While most recruiters dangle the triple carrots of salary, title, and culture, the job seekers revealed their needs went beyond the traditional.

Their top three: innovation, collaboration, and integrity, followed by work/life balance and transparency. There is no mention of salary among all 12 factors.

About two-thirds of Poachable’s survey respondents work at tech companies and the rest have tech jobs in top hiring markets such as San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, DC, Austin, and Denver, so this is obviously a specialized group.

However, when you consider the seismic shift towards technology in nearly every industry—from smart home handyperson to remote health care specialist—it’s worth paying attention. Especially among the 60% of business leaders who claim to be focused on retaining talented employees.