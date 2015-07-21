3 Steps To Vastly Improving Your Company’s Communication

Many professionals think they are pretty good at managing their internal communications. Maybe you have a system of color-coded, prioritized folders in your email inbox, of which you’re particularly proud. Or you’re that senior leader who makes a point to get coffee with your direct reports individually once a month, so you’re confident that everyone on your team is in the loop.

If you think either of these methods of communication are enough to make employees—and ultimately customers—happy, you’re good intentions are severely misguided. In fact, outdated communication strategies could be the very thing holding you, and your company, back. Solutions like these don’t address how we think and work today. There’s a reason you don’t use a fax machine to send files anymore . . . there’s simply a better way.

But with a conscious effort to evolve, you can help you shift your mindset and become a better, more efficient communicator. Here are the first three steps:

With today’s complex, fast-moving business environment, and the growing number of virtual organizations, it’s not realistic to gather around the same table and collaborate face-to-face. But that doesn’t mean important team conversation needs to take place over email—in fact, that’s one of the worst places for it.

Email is great, but it’s no longer an optimal tool. It was designed to replace memos and one-way, one-time communication, not rapid, deep, ongoing productive conversations. How many times have all of us misplaced or not read an important team communication because it was buried inside a deluge of less important one-line, bantering exchanges or spam? The speed that business moves today is far faster and complex than in days past, and requiring a communication nervous system for instant communications and rapid-fire discussions is becoming paramount.

Relying on email alone to be your only communication tool will leave you in the dust every time. Use email when appropriate, but embrace emerging technology that offers much faster, better communication to deal with the growing complexity of business. The lesson here is that even if you are in the habit of doing things a certain way, recognize there could be, and most likely is, a much better way, so get ready to embrace it.

Most companies will give a spiel about being transparent and valuing all members of the team, but when you really look at your organization, can you say this is absolutely true? Many businesses start out with great intentions, but as they grow, it becomes more difficult to see these ideals realized. Instead of thinking departmentally and hierarchically, it’s time to think in terms of teams. Team collaboration instead of hierarchical communication is the most efficient and effective way to share information and get results.