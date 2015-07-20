10 Secrets To Sounding Confident

If confidence could be bottled, it would be an overnight sensation. Confidence is a trait we admire in others and lament the absence of in ourselves. But while some people may indeed just be born confident , it’s a skill the rest of us can easily acquire.

As all the best performers and public speakers know, confidence is as much about appearance as it is about feeling it. So where better to start honing your confidence than in your voice, one of the most important tools you have to give others a favorable impression?

As psychologist and author Larina Kase says: “True confidence is not thinking that you’ll get a great result. It’s knowing that you can handle any result.” Read on to learn the 10 secrets of sounding confident. These expert tips will prepare you for success in any professional or public-speaking situation.

The key to doing anything well is doing it often and speech is no exception. When you’re nervous about a difficult conversation, such as making the case to your boss for a raise, or a scheduled talk in front of an audience, practice what you’ll say beforehand. Public-speaking expert Dale Carnegie recommends using a real or stand-in microphone if you’ll be using one during the actual event. Recording yourself is also a good way to figure out if you’re using the best pacing and pauses. It also allows you to evaluate your voice for clarity and volume.

People ask questions when they’re missing information or want approval for an idea or decision. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with either of those situations, both can make you sound vulnerable. To project your ideas with confidence, don’t let your voice creep upward at the end of a sentence. Maintain an even tone of voice and finish your statements with periods, not question marks.

Carmine Gallo, author of Talk Like TED, claims 190 words per minute is the ideal rate of speech for public speaking. At this speed, your audience will feel less like you’re talking at them and more like you’re having a conversation over lunch. If you speak too slowly you run the risk of putting your audience to sleep. And if you talk too quickly you can sound amateurish or nervous, like you’re trying to get it over with as fast as you can. That’s why 190 words per minute is the sweet spot you should aim for.