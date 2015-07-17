The Recommender: Claire Dodson’s Special Message For Taylor Swift

Name: Claire Dodson Role at Fast Company: Editorial assistant. I basically help with anything I can get my hands on, which tends to include fact-checking, researching, and writing for the print magazine. Recent projects include joining up with the other EAs to make sangria for Fast Company happy hour. Yum. Twitter: @Claire_ifying Titillating Fact: I once walked past Taylor Swift in a mall in Nashville back when she was well known but not yet world famous. I was too nervous to say anything. Tay, if you’re reading this, I’ve had nothing but regret since.

Things she’s loving:

1. Leaving Orbit: Notes From The Last Days of American Spaceflight by Margaret Lazarus Dean

I wouldn’t say I’m super into space travel, but Dean’s half memoir/half cultural analysis does such a good job of making the technical details of spaceflight feel intimate, as well as reminding us what we lost when NASA stopped sending humans to space. Plus, she is a professor at my alma mater and was one of the first people to introduce me to creative nonfiction, so I’m forever indebted.

2. Ezra Koenig’s “Time Crisis” Radio Show on Beats 1

I’ve been following Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig’s many podcast appearances over the years. Now he’s finally got one of his own, and the world is better for it. The first episode premiered this week and is packed with a ton of Billy Joel songs and awesome guests like Mark Ronson and Rashida Jones. Also featured: a hilarious takedown of the most popular songs on iTunes this week.