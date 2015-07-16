Twitter’s Head Of Communications, Gabriel Stricker, Is Out

In a statement obtained by Re/code, the company acknowledged the need for a new approach to its communications strategy:

It continues to be essential that we show the world the value of Twitter. Communications is a key component of that, and to help build toward a stronger future, we are looking now to shift our communications strategy and direction. We will be bringing in new leadership, and we thank Gabriel for his contributions.

Stricker had been at his post since April 2012, when he left Google’s PR team to join Twitter. His departure closely follows the exit of former CEO Dick Costolo; Twitter is currently conducting a high-profile search for a new chief executive, during which cofounder Jack Dorsey has stepped in as interim CEO. Sales head Adam Bain is allegedly being considered as a top candidate for the job.

[via Re/code]