Amazon’s Prime Day Sales Broke Black Friday Records

The ecommerce giant reports that it sold more units globally on July 15 than on Black Friday 2014, its highest-selling Black Friday of all time, with a total of 34.4 million items ordered worldwide through Prime Day deals. In the U.S., Amazon sold 47,000 televisions, 14,000 units of the Roomba cleaning robot, and 51,000 Bose headphones. (For comparison, only eight such headphones were purchased the previous Wednesday.)

Many shoppers, however, were less than pleased with Prime Day, making its success all the more impressive:

Those of you begging for more, not to worry: In a statement, Amazon Prime vice president Greg Greeley ensured that Prime Day is here to stay.

“Customers worldwide ordered an astonishing 398 items per second and saved millions on Prime Day deals. Worldwide order growth increased 266% over the same day last year and 18% more than Black Friday 2014 – all in an event exclusively available to Prime members. Going into this, we weren’t sure whether Prime Day would be a one-time thing or if it would become an annual event. After yesterday’s results, we’ll definitely be doing this again.”

Savvy retailers, take note: With enough press and marketing hype, you too can create your own sales holiday.