The Brand Story Of A Struggling Student Helping Her Family Is Definitely Trying To Make You Cry

A selfless young girl works and sacrifices for the best of her family, even forgoing continuing her education in order to make sure her family can eat. Her father is in a wheelchair, her mother is dead, and she has become the de facto maternal presence for her two young siblings. The tears are practically already welling up.

Technically, this commercial for insurance company NTUC Income’s OrangeAid Future Development Programme that supports students from low-income families is from Singapore, but it’s got a distinctly Thai insurance ad flavor to it.

“Last Day of School,” by agency BBH Asia Pacific, highlights the dilemma faced by many low income students, who are likely to drop their education in favour of entering the workforce to support their families.





When Dad sees her grades, get that tissue ready.