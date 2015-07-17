Programmable Clothes Are Going Commercial

Clothes speak volumes about us, conveying messages about wealth, taste, and personal beliefs. So in this age of ubiquitous screens and social sharing, it’s no surprise that textiles have become another platform for electronic communication.

Yet up to now, price and material limitations have restricted these garments to couture and concept—red-carpet spectacles like Nicole Scherzinger’s Twitter dress, which spelled out in microLEDs fan tweets, scrolling the across “The X Factor” judge’s lap in real time. But two new efforts are commercializing the technology, creating consumer fashions that allow the wearer to project any electronic text or image she desires.

CuteCircuit—the London-based makers of Scherzinger’s dress—have been leading the charge. Founded in 2004 by designers Francesca Rosella and Ryan Genz, the company recently introduced InfiniTshirt, a programmable top that features a 1,024-pixel screen of full-color LEDs.

“We designed the shirt to be a true interactive experience,” says Rosella of the garment, which is fashioned from CuteCircuit’s proprietary Magic Fabric and embedded with a microphone, microcamera, accelerometer, and speakers. “The shirt also plays video at 25 frames per second, so it looks really spectacular when it is alive,” she says.

Wearers control the shirt’s visuals—pictures, words, and tweets—via Bluetooth with CuteCircuit’s Q App for iphone. The app also manages those functions for the company’s haute-couture pieces, including mini-skirts and evening purses.

InfiniTshirt grew out of a 2012 promotional campaign for Scottish whiskey company Ballantine’s. The spirits purveyor was looking to transform a T-shirt into a new canvas of expression, and hired CuteCircuit to create an interactive garment. The resulting prototype, called tshirtOS, did not go into production due to cost and fragility, says Rohan Nayee, global digital marketing manager at Ballantine’s parent company Pernod Ricard. But after further developing the technology, CuteCircuit renamed the piece and began making it itself.

InfiniTshirt starts at 850 British pounds, according to Rosella–not cheap, but still about a third the cost of CuteCircuit’s other interactive couture.