How To Make Your Job Hopping Look Like An Employer’s Dream

Job hopping: Whether you see it as an opportunity or a career killer, jumping from one employer to another is becoming the norm, rather than staying with one company for decades.

That’s partly due to the rise in technology jobs, a field in which CareerBuilder found that as much as 42% of workers switch positions within 1-2 years, with other industries such as hospitality and transportation also experiencing similar turnover. It’s also because of the sheer number of millennials in the workforce. More than one-in-three American workers are millennials now, accounting for a total of 53.5 million, a number that surpasses gen-Xers for the first time since 2008.

There are several good reasons for workers to switch employers. Chief among them is a salary bump, which helps when the average yearly raise is 3%, barely outpacing inflation. Then there is the added bonus of building a network without the pain of pulling face during events and cocktail parties.

Employers who expect workers to job hop are still in the minority (32%), according to the same CareerBuilder survey. That’s no surprise considering that it’s expensive to replace talent. For lower-level workers earning between $30,000 and $50,000, businesses can shell out about 20% of the annual salary. That can rise to 150% for a mid-level manager who’s decided to move on, according to LinkedIn.

If you are a job hopper (of any age) and are now glancing nervously over a packed résumé that’s ready to be sent to a fresh batch of potential employers, fear not. In addition to offering you a fresh take on crafting a catchy cover letter, Fast Company got the skinny on spinning multiple switches to a jobseeker’s advantage from Jason Niad, managing director at Execu|Search, a recruitment firm headquartered in New York.

You made it through the first cut and landed an interview. Now, says Niad, make sure you check how you are presenting yourself as you discuss your short tenures. “You could be saying one thing but communicating the opposite through your body language,” Niad observes.

For example, a lack of eye contact might imply dishonesty or insincerity, while crossing your arms might make you appear arrogant or defensive about your past, he says.