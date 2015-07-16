Facebook Will Let You Bookmark Videos With “Watch Later” Button

In yet another play to outmaneuver YouTube, Facebook is now testing a “Watch Later” feature for videos on its desktop edition, TechCrunch reports .

Facebook users will soon start seeing a “Watch Later” button when they hover over the upper-right-hand corner of a video, much like the one that’s already offered on YouTube. The videos will then show up in the “Saved” tab, which already collects any posts or articles you bookmark for later with the Pocket-style “Save” button. The idea, as always, is to encourage users to binge on videos without leaving the Facebook ecosystem.

As Facebook reported back in April, the social network now draws more than 4 billion video views per day. It’s no surprise, then, that the company is slowly building up its arsenal of video tools: Earlier this month, Facebook announced it was partnering with video creators to share ad revenue, which turned out to be its first step in convincing labels to post music videos directly on the platform.

In March, Facebook also adopted Netflix’s post-play feature, which means any video you watch will seamlessly lead into other recommended videos once it ends.

[via TechCrunch]