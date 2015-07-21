THE ART OF CREATIVE EVOLUTION

The ball is alive. At least, it looks and sounds alive. It responds to touch by lighting up, changing colors, beeping, buzzing, or, um, making fart sounds. (It’s for 6- to 10-year-olds, after all.) As part of our recent deep dive into London’s fast-growing Silicon Roundabout, we’re at the innovation accelerator Made By Many , passing around its soon-to-be-released Hackaball, a “smart ball” that teaches kids the basics of programming and game design through physical play. “It’s not a toy,” William Owen , a founding partner and the strategic director at Made by Many, tell us. “It’s a computer you can throw.”

In case you’re new to our #LetItFly adventure, Fast Company/Virgin Atlantic chose five winners for an all-expenses-paid trip to London to meet the creative geniuses behind some of the hottest tech companies in one of the hottest tech cities right now. One theme that our creativity scouts (meet them here) encounter is how a company’s fortunes are often tied to its ability to adapt–and adapt quickly. Technology today is a bit like a hard rubber ball in motion: it changes direction in an instant and bounces out of reach if you don’t stay on your toes.

Made by Many founding partner William Owen explaining Hackaball

Which brings us to Hackaball. The ball consists of a small computer (and a gyroscope and an accelerometer) encased in a shock-absorbent plastic shell the size of a grapefruit, all wrapped in a soft, alluring silicone mesh. Using a companion iPad app, you program how Hackaball, originally dubbed “Rule Ball,” responds to various actions, such as shaking, throwing, and bouncing, with sound, light, or vibration. You choose an existing game in the app or create—that is, hack—your own, as straight-forward as hot potato or something with more elaborate rules.

The story of Hackaball’s inception epitomizes Made by Many’s philosophy and offers some incisive lessons on managing creativity. The ball began as a side project. Unlike commissioned work, it didn’t have a well-defined goal and a specific timeline. This was an experiment, but not a completely random one. Made by Many balances the competing needs for creative freedom and for results with what Owen calls, “directed side projects.” Meaning, they steer a bit before unleashing the developers. “We look at what tech we need to get a grip on and help our clients with,” he says of the firm’s side-project strategy.

The challenge, Owen says, is understanding when the experiment has served it purpose and calling it a day, rather than letting a project go on, draining resources. It’s a critical call for a small operation. At the same time, you have to be able to identify the exception to the rule.

“Hackaball is the side project that wouldn’t die,” Owen says. The programmable ball got more interesting with each iteration, morphing into the firm’s first independent hardware product. Made by Many found a manufacturer in China, managed the software and hardware development, tested features with children, launched a Kickstarter campaign ($241,000 in pledges so far), and is working with U.K. and U.S. schools to incorporate Hackaball into the curricula—all of which gave the firm valuable new skills.