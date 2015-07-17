From PR Disasters To The Habits Of Positive People: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

This week, we learned some simple ways to fine tune our memories and tips that will forever change the way we use Gmail.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of July 13.

Everyone is familiar with tech hubs like New York’s Silicon Alley and its namesake, Silicon Valley, but what about Nashville, Tennessee, where 20,000-plus tech jobs are waiting to be filled. Here, the next class of tech scenes—some in the most unlikely of places.

As the most dominant email platform on the web, Gmail is more or less the place to be if you’re going to shoot messages back and forth. But sometimes the platform isn’t exactly intuitive. This week, we explore four hacks that could completely change the way you use the messaging service.

It may seem like positive people are just lucky enough to look at life through rose-colored glasses, but anyone can change their perception by taking a closer look at the special qualities all positive people share, whether that be forgiving themselves when they mess up or not taking negative feedback completely to heart.

If a company has a large enough presence, it’s sure to run into a PR disaster at some point, but it’s not something that should completely ruin an organization if they have a plan of action ready to go. “A lot of people are sometimes too slow to act,” says Jennifer Risi, head of media relations at Ogilvy Public Relations. “Or they could think they’re making too much of this too soon. But it’s better to be safe than sorry, better to be proactive, and really get ahead of what’s going on, as opposed to letting the issue drive the news.”

The sheer amount of information flying at people today can be overwhelming and our brains are compensating appropriately—by forgetting simple things like names and addresses. But with these three simple habits from Dr. Gary Small, author of Two Weeks To A Younger Brain, you can give your brain the tune up it needs.