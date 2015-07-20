How To Push Through Procrastination

You know that task that’s been on your to-do list for days? The one you keep avoiding?

Procrastination is the biggest hurdle to managing your time and meeting your goals, yet many of us succumb to the temptations to push tasks aside, and check our social media feeds one more time, or grab that fourth cup of coffee. The next time you feel the urge to procrastinate, try these techniques to finally get things done:

Working on something you’ve been procrastinating on for just 10 minutes can help you get the ball rolling. “A lot of times people who have been putting something off for various reasons find that 10 minutes can become an hour,” says Jan Yager, time management coach and author of Put More Time on Your Side and Work Less, Do More.

Ten minutes is typically enough to get you in a groove. Plus, if you’ve been putting something off because you fear it will be too difficult, too boring, or too tedious, once you get started, you may find the task really isn’t as bad as you imagined. Even if you stop working on it after 10 minutes, that’s still a step forward.

Sometimes we procrastinate because the task seems insurmountable, or just too much to handle at the time. If this is the case, break down the task into smaller chunks, setting deadlines for each step.

“Sometimes procrastination is really information,” says Yager. Ask yourself if you’re missing important data that you need in order to complete a project, or whether you’re unsure of the direction that you’re supposed to take. Maybe procrastination is telling you that you’re unprepared to take on the task. Are you feeling afraid of finishing the project because you’re worried about failing? Perhaps you’re suffering from low self-esteem.

“In the world of relationships, we are so much more cognizant of procrastination being information. The classic example is when someone gets cold feet before a wedding. We say oh, he or she is rethinking if this is the right step. But when it comes to work, (we don’t think this way),” says Yager.