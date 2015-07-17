The BBC Is Giving Away 1 Million Hacking Kits To Kids

This fall, every 11- and 12-year-old school kid in the U.K. will be given a BBC Micro:bit, a tiny pocket-sized computer with no screen, no keyboard, nothing that most people would recognize as a computer. Until you program it, it sits there as dead as a circuit board ripped from any other electronic device. But hook it up to the world with clips and cables and sprinkle on a little code and it can turn into a guitar, an automatic plant-waterer, a loudspeaker, a games console, or almost anything a kid can dream up.

If you are of a certain age, you might remember when kid’s electronics and chemistry kits were still dangerous enough to be interesting, and offered an intoxicating world of experimentation and fun. The BBC Micro:bit is that kit, made for today.

Designed by U.K. startup Technology Will Save Us, the credit-card-sized circuit board comprises a 5×5 LED display, programmable buttons, and accelerometer, Bluetooth radio, a compass, and temperature and moisture sensors. Edge connectors let you hook it up to the outside world using clips or banana plugs, and it can connect to other devices via USB. It has most of the features of a smartphone, only it’s built for tinkering.

The mission is simple. “We are trying to show kids that hacking and coding can be as much fun as picking up a paint brush, or making something out of wood or metal,” says Bethany Koby, CEO and co-founder of Technology Will Save Us.

One million units will be given to 11- and 12-year-olds in the U.K. this October, mirroring the original BBC Micro computer from the ’80s, which could be found in most schools thanks to a government subsidy. The cost of the BBC Micro:bit will be born by the project’s partner companies: Arm, Microsoft, Farnell, Nordic, Freescale, Microsoft, Sciencescope, and the BBC.

To make the BBC Micro:bit more kid-friendly, Technology Will Save Us also sells specialty kits, which are the modern equivalent of those old electronics sets. The kits contain everything needed to complete a project, from crocodile clips to cookie cutters to capacitors. The kits focus on one task: making electronic dough circuits, or building a speaker from objects you find at home, but also serve as a launchpad for kids to start hacking with the parts.

There’s even a soldering kit, which promises a little of that 1970s-style danger.