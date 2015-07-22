How The Makers Of “The Stanford Prison Experiment” Recreated A Disturbing Study Of Human Nature

The simulation was supposed to last two weeks, but in one of the most astonishing melt-downs in the history of academic research, Dr. Philip Zimbardo had to shut down a “prison” mocked up in the basement of a Stanford University building after just six days.

As recreated in Kyle Patrick Alvarez’s disturbing new movie The Stanford Prison Experiment (opening wide July 24 following a limited release last weekend), students were paid $15 a day to populate “Stanford County Prison” in August, 1971. Eight randomly selected students were given dark glasses, billy clubs and khaki uniforms to role-play “guards.” Eight students wore smocks and ID numbers. These were the “prisoners.”

Kyle Patrick Alvarez on set directing The Stanford Prison Experiment

Within a matter of hours, one guard hit a mock prisoner with a billy club, two students were stripped naked, and a “trouble-maker” spent two days in “the hole”–a hallway closet–where he suffered a nervous breakdown. Zimbardo and his staff watched the students’ behavior deteriorate through video monitors without intervening.

Alvarez started researching the actual experiment after his friend, actor Brian Geraghty sent him Tim Talbott‘s screenplay about the incident. “I wasn’t sure how many details of the script were real, but as I started doing my own research, I realized Tim didn’t fabricate anything,” Alvarez recalls. “The story is so strange it’s hard to believe it’s true. I wanted to make a film where the audience sees it and thinks ‘Surely this can’t be real,’ but at the same time, you know that everything in the movie really did happen. I really wanted to re-create the feeling of that original experiment.”

Alvarez recruited costume designer Lisa Tomczeszyn and hair stylist Emanuel Millar to recreate period looks for the characters, culminating in a moustache-and-spread collar transformation of star Billy Crudup into a doppleganger-like embodiment of Dr. Zimbardo, as pictured in an earlier .

Alvarez also traveled to Palo Alto with production designer Gary Barbosa to study the original “prison.” The site still exists, largely unchanged, on the campus of Stanford University. Barbosa recalls, “I was in there with my measuring tape and taking photos to document as much as I could of the floor plan.”

Barbosa built a replica “prison” on a soundstage in Burbank, California, working hard to make the pedestrian space cinematically compelling. “The challenge for me became about how to translate the original space into a functional set for 20 actors plus the crew and still have it feel like the real thing,” Barbosa explains. “It’s tricky because almost the whole movie takes place in one hallway, so I had to figure out: ‘How do I make this blank, white wall room look interesting?”