The Company That’s Figured Out How To Help Call Center Employees Not Hate Their Jobs

It’s been called the “electronic sweatshop” and its employees “ digital slaves .” It’s the call center, and if you’ve ever been on the other end of a (scripted) call from a telesalesperson or a customer service associate, you’ve glimpsed how soul-sucking such rote work can be.

On their end: hours of sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in a cubicle farm, chatting with customers who range from clueless to chafed to irate, all for a paycheck that barely peeps over minimum wage (if they’re fortunate enough not to have their pay based on commission). Pile on the presence of pushy supervisors and the lack of upward mobility, and it’s no wonder turnover at call centers is about 33% and can go as high as 70% at those with staff exceeding 1,000 agents.

It’s workplaces such as this that present the ultimate challenge for companies like Tenacity.

Tenacity is a spin-out from Alex Pentland’s Human Dynamics Group at MIT and a Techstars startup. It’s a cloud-based platform that works to improve employee engagement in call centers and other high-turnover industries. It does this by blending “social physics” (think: analyzing big data to understand human behavior) with medical science and machine learning to engage employees.

Ron Davis Photo: via Twitter

Motivated employees are big business. Engage them and watch the profits roll in. New research from Deloitte Digital and MIT Sloan Management Review found that the highest level of growth (between 10% and 15%) occurred at companies whose staff were highly engaged. Ignore them, and it won’t be long before absentee rates start to tick up and productivity plummets.

At call centers, management is spread thin and managers are hard-pressed to provide the kind of support required to engage employees through mentoring and team building, according to Tenacity CEO Ron Davis. But he says technology can make the task easier by creating new ways to facilitate collaboration, resilience, and form habits that keep them from burning out.

To test-drive their engagement strategies, Tenacity did a pilot program at one call center that is part of a $30 billion telecom company. In three months, Tenacity reduced turnover by two-thirds, from 6.6% to 2.2%. Davis says they accomplished this by addressing two key factors: behavioral and social.