Hacker Site Darkode Shut Down By Authorities

The FBI, working with law enforcement authorities abroad, just busted a large hacker forum . The site, called Darkode , was used to trade stolen data and to distribute hacker and spammer tools.

A total of 28 arrests had been made at the time of writing, and law enforcement from 20 countries spanning Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America participated. The FBI had access to the password-protected site for at least two years.

Darkode’s site now displays the logos of various law enforcement agencies alongside a message, which reads as follows:

This domain and website have been seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pittsburgh Field Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania as part of a joint law enforcement operation by the F.B.I. and international law enforcement agencies acting through Interpol.

U.S. Attorney David Hickton deemed Darkode “a cyber hornet’s nest of criminal hackers,” according to Reuters.

