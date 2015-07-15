Watch The First Trailer For “Narco,” Netflix’s Suddenly Timely Drug Kingpin Period Drama

Enthusiasts of the Latin American illegal narcotics trade have had much to celebrate recently. The shocking escape via well-constructed tunnel that the Mexican kingpin known as El Chapo pulled off over the weekend is the marquee event, but also: Netflix’s next original series is all about the life of Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar, who made billions in the cocaine trade in the ’80s.





There’s now a trailer for Narcos, the ripped-from-the-history-books tale of Escobar’s reign, and the DEA’s attempts to capture him. The trailer, which is narrated by Boyd Holbrook (who plays real-life DEA agent Steve Murphy), captures the things that late ’70s/early ’80s-era drug stories tend to inspire: Shots of palm trees and beaches, sex, style, and fashion–all contrasted with the violence that it takes to run a billion-dollar illegal enterprise. We’ve seen plenty of movies that deal with that setting and explore those themes, but it’s a period that’s ripe for the sort of in-depth, binge-able experience that Netflix provides. And with a cast that includes Game Of Thrones‘ Pedro Pascal, forthcoming Bond Girl Stephanie Sigman, and the iconic Luis Guzman, Narcos should make all of those things exceedingly watchable. As is Netflix’s usual arrangement, all 10 episodes in the first season will drop at once on August 28, so plan your escape from a maximum security prison accordingly.