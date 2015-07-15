Morgan Spurlock And Other Oscar-Nominated Filmmakers Tell Small-Business Stories For American Express

American Express is tapping the potential of entrepreneurship, and the filmmaking sensibility of Oscar-nominated doc directors, with a series of short films on inspirational small businesses. The brand teamed with Tribeca Digital Studios to enlist three directors to find and tell three distinct, compelling stories from across the U.S.





Morgan Spurlock, no stranger to brand film partnerships, went to Las Vegas to look at how a new economy emerges when big money funds small business in The Downtown Project.

For A Dream Preferred, directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady (Jesus Camp) turned their lens on Baltimore ice cream purveyors the Taharka Brothers, as they work to build their business through a crucial crowdfunding campaign.





In Buffalo Returns, Gini Reticker (Pray the Devil Back to Hell) profiles Native American Natural Foods, the company behind Tanka energy bars, and the creative and energetic band of Native Americans who are aiming to rebuild their community on the Pine Ridge Reservation through a growing business.

The films debut on July 15 on cable on-demand platforms across Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Verizon, Cablevision, Cox and Brighthouse, Vimeo, the brand’s smart TV app American Express NOW, and the American Express YouTube channel.