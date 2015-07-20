The Used Car Market Meets 2015: No Showroom, No Salesmen, Free Delivery

A new startup called Vroom wants to sell cars the way Zappos sells shoes: with a slick website, free delivery, and a return guarantee.

That sounds great—Hurrah, let’s never again set foot inside of a car dealership!—until you remember how you feel about used car salesmen. Even in an age where people order everything from toilet paper to lunch using their phones, selling cars online, to people who haven’t seen them, involves overcoming some serious trust issues.

“You’re a dealer until proven innocent,” says Vroom CEO Allon Bloch. “The one way we can’t build trust is to say ‘Trust us.’ Because that’s how a car dealership does it.“

Bloch joined the company in November 2014, back when it was called AutoAmerica. The company’s founders had built up an inventory of used cars in a lot outside of Dallas that it refurbished and sold through sites like eBay Motors and Cars.com.

Allon Bloch

When Bloch, the former co-CEO of Wix.com, joined the company, he did so with plans to turn the business into a nationwide used car brand. What he had in mind was a marketplace for used cars like the ones that AutoAmerica participated in in, but a trusted brand name that sold its own inventory of cars. He and his team rebranded the company “Vroom,” and on Monday, the startup announced that it has raised $54 million in Series B funding, bringing its total equity funding to date to $73 million.

Having procured new money and a new brand, the biggest task ahead of the company is dissociating itself from the sleazy car salesman.

Eliminating haggling, Bloch says, is the first step. “We won’t negotiate even $1,” he says. “It’s a waste of time.” Instead, he wants to create a reputation for starting at a fair price. “You don’t go to Amazon and say, ‘I can find it somewhere else for 50 cents cheaper.’”