Go Through An Emotional Wringer By Staring At The Woman’s Face In This Weird Ad (For TVs)

She stares into the gradually changing lights, transfixed. As the reds, blues, yellows, and greens flash across her face, the emotions eventually rise to the surface, welling up in her eyes until tears stream down her cheeks. What the hell is she looking at?





Turns out it’s the new Samsung UHD TV in all its curved-screen glory. Directed by Aoife McArdle and created by agency CHI & Partners London, “Feel More” turns the camera around and turns watching television into an emotionally cathartic experience. Gazing at the ad’s seemingly distraught star, you can’t help but wonder what she’s watching. Based on the soundtrack, it could be HBO’s The Leftovers, or maybe the TV is just so powerful that even a commercial would open the teargates.





In an interview with OnePointFour McArdle said her approach and style was inspired by Errol Morris “to capture an unmediated, spontaneous response from the subject. So the emotion you are witnessing on camera is true.”